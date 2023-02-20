ADVERTISEMENT

Music concert organised in aid of cancer patients in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An international music show, ‘Rolling Back the Years’ was organised by the Rohit Memorial Trust, at The Park hotel, here, on Saturday. The show was organised as part of its annual fundraiser, ‘Rohit Rocks’, for cancer-related activities of the trust and was well received like its earlier editions.

The programme showcased music from the 1950s to 1970s of artists and bands such as Elton John, ABBA, Diana Ross, and Frank Sinatra. The show had an international cast of singers and dancers with over 100 costume changes. ‘Sahasi Vira Awards’ were presented to Ms. Farzana Begum, fitness coach and nutritionist, Ms. Karri Leela Kumari, Home Guard, and Mr. Srinu Pothuraju, Head Constable, CCRP, for their fight against cancer.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth. Raghunadharao Digumarti, Chief Medical Oncologist, KIMS ICON Hospital, T. Valsaraj, Managing Director, Coastal Corporation Ltd, and founders of Rohit Memorial Trust Meenakshi Anantram and Anantram, were among those who were present.

