Music and dance festival on Saturday and Sunday

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 December 2020 00:08 IST

Tarakeshwar Foundation will be organising three musical concerts and one dance programme at Annamayya Vedika here on Saturday evening and Sunday.

On Saturday, a violin solo will be given by Avireddy Satya Vishal from 5 p.m., followed by a Kuchipudi dance programme by Rachana Vepa. On Sunday from 6 a.m. Guntuku Venkata Rao will give a concert on Mridangam and in the evening from 5 p.m. a sarod and violin jugalbandi will be given by Arnab Bhattacharya and Pappu Gyandev.

