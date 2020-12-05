Visakhapatnam

Music and dance festival on Saturday and Sunday

Tarakeshwar Foundation will be organising three musical concerts and one dance programme at Annamayya Vedika here on Saturday evening and Sunday.

On Saturday, a violin solo will be given by Avireddy Satya Vishal from 5 p.m., followed by a Kuchipudi dance programme by Rachana Vepa. On Sunday from 6 a.m. Guntuku Venkata Rao will give a concert on Mridangam and in the evening from 5 p.m. a sarod and violin jugalbandi will be given by Arnab Bhattacharya and Pappu Gyandev.

