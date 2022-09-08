Mushrooming illegal cracker units put Anakapalli police on their toes

Special drive launched to crack the whip on the unauthorised units

The Devarapalli police conducting a raid on an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The fire accident at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Aripaka panchayat of Sabbavaram mandal, which left two dead and two injured, has once again brought to the fore the issues pertaining to mushrooming of unauthorised units in Anakapalli district ahead of Deepavali festival.

The incident has also served as an alert to the police which have launched a drive to crack a whip on such units that operate surreptitiously away from the prying eyes of the enforcement agencies.

Illegal firecracker manufacturing units running in Anakapalli region is not new. The police say that after a brief lull due to coronavirus pandemic, the illegal manufacturers have resumed their operations.

“The illegal cracker unit owners eyeing good business in view of festivals such as Vinayaka Chavithi, Dasara and Deepavali, apart from marriages, political rallies and other events throughout the year,” says a police officer.

Investigation into the fire accident case reported from Sabbavaram mandal has revealed that, the accused, Varahalu Rao had been running the illegal cracker unit from a hired shed and he used to procured the raw material from a licensed fire cracker manufacturing unit.

Police say that many cases of many units preparing crackers even after the expiry of their licences have come to their notice.

The fire accidents in illegal cracker units are also not rare. In 2019, three people died in fire accidents at an unauthorised unit at Gullipalli in Sabbavaram mandal.

The illegal cracker units are usually run from sheds and thatched houses in isolated places such as agricultural fields, coconut groves and their owners are least bothered about ensuring the mandatory fire safety measures.

Fire accidents and casualties October 2021: A woman died in fire accident at an illegal unit at Medivada in Mungapaka mandal 2019: Three persons died in fire that broke out at a cracker unit at Gullipalli in Sabbavaram mandal 2016: Eight workers died and several injured in a fire at an unauthorised factory at Gokulapadu 2015: Five workers died and many injured at a unit at A. Kothapalli village in Devarapalli mandal

According to the Anakapalli police, many such units have been found in Sabbavaram, Anakapalli (Rural), Devarapalli, Narsipatnam, Atchutapuram, Kasimkota, and interior pockets of the district.

“Owners of the illegal cracker units prefer to hire inexperienced man power as it is available at cheaper prices. The hired labourers neither have the expertise not the experience when it comes to handling of chemicals. Moreover, the owners store hazardous chemicals such as sulphur, potassium in the open. These factors make these units vulnerable to fire accidents,” explains a police officer.

Recent raids

The police have launched a drive to check the mushrooming of illegal cracker units. On September 7, a team of Atchutapuram police led by sub-inspector M. Upendra raided an unauthorised unit at Haripalem village and seized crackers worth ₹1 lakh.

Devarapalli police team led by sub-inspector P. Simhachalam busted an illegal unit on the outskirts of A. Kottapalli village and seized raw material and products worth ₹20,000.