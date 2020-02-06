Museum showing Simhachalam temple jewellery opened in Vizag

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a museum displaying the ornaments donated to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, in the presence of hereditary trustee and former Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, on Wednesday.

“The temple had received munificent donations from the kings and devotees are also contributing to the temple. Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya had donated gold ornaments and precious diamonds to the temple. The museum will help students, researchers and the Archaeology Department to study the history behind the ornaments,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The ornaments were displayed six showcases. Visitors need to purchase entry ticket of ₹10 to see the ornaments.

Later, the Minister offered special prayers to the deity on the occasion of Bhishma Ekadasi.