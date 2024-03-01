GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Museum displaying Indian Navy’s TU-142M aircraft inaugurated at Kakinada

March 01, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Aircraft museum with the Indian Navy’s iconic aircraft TU-142M inaugurated at Kakinada on Friday.

The iconic Indian Navy’s decommissioned aircraft TU-142M has found a new home at an aircraft museum in Kakinada. The museum was inaugurated by Kakinada Member of Parliament Vanga Geetha Viswanath, on Friday.

Nestled on the beach, this museum marks the third of its kind, joining the ranks of Visakhapatnam and Kolkata; and the second such aircraft museum in the State.

Commodore N Sudeep, Eastern Naval Command, who was present at the inauguration, spoke about the remarkable three-decade-long journey of the naval aircraft. Stationed initially at INS Hansa, Goa, and later at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, the aircraft played a pivotal role as a Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare asset for the Indian Navy.

