Murders, crimes against women see a rise in district this year

The number of cases registered in the district has seen a steep rise this year and the police have attributed it to the strict enforcement drives.

As many as 4,875 regular crime cases have been registered this year when compared to 3,313 in 2018. “The increase is due to the cases registered during the elections, provision of free registration of FIRs and the ‘Spandana’ programme,” said Rural Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee here on Monday. The number of specific crime cases has also gone up from 1,922 last year to 6,479 this year. “The strict enforcement has resulted in the increase in registration of cases,” he said.

Giving more details, Mr. Babujee said the ganja smuggling cases have also seen a rise from 153 to 193 and the amount of contraband seized this year stands at around 21 tonnes when compared to 16 tonnes last year.

Areas of concern

There has also been a significant rise in cases related to liquor. As many as 2,373 cases registered this year while the same was put at 526 in 2018. Cases pertaining to banned chewing tobacco products have seen a rise from 80 to 740. Same is the trend for sand smuggling cases that has also gone up from 279 to 896.

However, the increase in number of murder cases remains a concern, the SP said. There has been a steep rise in murder cases from 38 in 2018 to 51 this year. Murder cases involving family disputes have gone up from six to 16.

Same is the case when it comes to crimes against women, which has increased from 322 to 385.

Domestic violence cases recorded this year stands at 161 when compared to 121 last year.

Detection goes up

Cyber crime has also seen a rise from 16 last year to 55 this year, with ATM frauds topping the chart with 36 cases when compared to 12 cases last year. As many as 189 house burglaries have recorded while the number was put at 105 last year.

The detection in property offences have gone up this year with 174 cases when compared to compared 14 last year and one in 2017. “Detection and recovery rate has been put at 40%, which is much higher than that of previous years,” said Mr. Babujee.

There has been a marginal drop in fatal road accidents, but the non-fatal ones have seen a rise. As many as 345 fatal accidents have been recorded this year in comparision to 353 last year. The number of non-fatal accidents in this year have been put at 563 and it was 437 in 2018.

Due to strict enforcement, drunk driving cases have dropped from 7,280 to 5,065, said the SP.

Dial 100

The district police have received 2,357 calls through the ‘Dial 100’ service this year. According to Mr. Babujee, the average response time in the towns was less than 10 minutes and while it was less than 15 minutes in rural areas.

The number of cases disposed by the district police stands at 3,238 and conviction has been done in 2,102 cases.

As part of the measures to improve surveillance, the police have installed 1,705 cameras in the district.