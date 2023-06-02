Murder of rowdy-sheeter triggers panic in Visakhapatnam

June 02, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The murder of rowdy-sheeter Vasupalli Lakshmana Rao in full public view at Ushodaya Junction and the deceased lying in a pool of blood on Thursday night has left the residents in a state of shock here. This was not for the first time, the locality reported murder in an open place. During August last year, a 32-year-old person was brutally murdered in broad daylight near a bar at Ushodaya Junction. The police have found that both these murder cases occurred in about 10 months gap and have some connections.

“First of all, bars should be relocated from this residential area. There are student hostels, a number of households and commercial establishments. By the evening, many people come out for various purposes. The bar over here seems to be centre for many disputes,” said A. Kiran, a resident of MVP Sector VIII.

‘Petty disputes’

Lakshmana Rao earlier worked in the sanitation wing of the municipal corporation. At present, he was working as a driver of a school bus. On Thursday night, unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapons on road and he died on the spot. Soon after the incident, the police formed special teams and checked the CCTV cameras. Lakshmana Rao’s son is said to be one of the accused in a murder case which occurred during August 2022 at Ushodaya Junction, the police learnt. The police reportedly picked up a few suspects in the case. As per the police, petty disputes seems to be reason for the murder.

On Saturday, a large number of police were deployed at Ushodaya Junction to avoid any further untoward incidents in the colony.