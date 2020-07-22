Murder case solved, two held

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 July 2020 23:04 IST

Gajuwaka police cracked the murder case by arresting both the accused, including a woman, here on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Gurrula Jagarao (27), a resident of Gudiwada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka, and Guntu Deena (21) of Malkapuram. Body of a man was found in a dried up drain behind a shopping complex in Gudiwada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka, on July 13.

“The body was highly decomposed and we assessed that the man was murdered a few days ago and dumped here, as his hands and legs were tied with cloth,” said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena.

A special team was formed with DCP (Crime) V. Suresh Babu leading it. “After careful profiling, we established that the deceased was one Gurram Ganesh (38), a resident of Gudiwada Appanna Colony,” Mr. Meena said. The case was investigated and it was found that both the accused were involved in the killing. According to their confession, the deceased was harassing Deena who was in love with the prime accused Jagarao. Unable to bear the harassment, both of them planned to eliminate Ganesh.

On July 5, they approached Ganesh and after making him drink liquor they allegedly hit him on the head with a stick and later strangulated him with a belt. They then tied his hand with a cloth and his legs with his shirt and dumped the body in the drain.