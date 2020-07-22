Murder case solved, two held

Gajuwaka police cracked the murder case by arresting both the accused, including a woman, here on Wednesday.
The arrested were identified as Gurrula Jagarao (27), a resident of Gudiwada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka, and Guntu Deena (21) of Malkapuram. Body of a man was found in a dried up drain behind a shopping complex in Gudiwada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka, on July 13.
“The body was highly decomposed and we assessed that the man was murdered a few days ago and dumped here, as his hands and legs were tied with cloth,” said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena.
A special team was formed with DCP (Crime) V. Suresh Babu leading it. “After careful profiling, we established that the deceased was one Gurram Ganesh (38), a resident of Gudiwada Appanna Colony,” Mr. Meena said. The case was investigated and it was found that both the accused were involved in the killing. According to their confession, the deceased was harassing Deena who was in love with the prime accused Jagarao. Unable to bear the harassment, both of them planned to eliminate Ganesh.
On July 5, they approached Ganesh and after making him drink liquor they allegedly hit him on the head with a stick and later strangulated him with a belt. They then tied his hand with a cloth and his legs with his shirt and dumped the body in the drain.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath