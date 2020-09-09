‘Murder bid on rowdy-sheeter’

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 September 2020 23:41 IST

Three stabbed him over a petty quarrel, say police

Three men allegedly attempted to murder a rowdy-sheeter by stabbing over a petty quarrel at Kobbarithota area here in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim was shifted to hospital for treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that Santosh alias Mattu, Satish alias Agni and Guru Murthy alias Chinna, allegedly stabbed one Dola Sai, a rowdy-sheeter from the same area. The victim and the three accused were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

Sai was shifted to hospital and a surgery was performed. The doctors said that his condition is stable. A case has been registered and investigation is on.