Murder accused ‘ends’ life in police custody

Sixty-year-old P. Ramunaidu, who was arrested in connection with a murder case, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom while in custody at the Atchutapuram police station in the district on Wednesday morning.

P. Penta Appa Rao (30) alias Venkata Rao was murdered on April 3 in the Kondakarla ava area under Atchutapuram police station limits. Ramunaidu, a resident of Cheemalapalle, was named prime accused.

Ramunaidu, who was a daily wage worker, was arrested along with two others on Tuesday evening and all the accused confessed to the crime. They were to be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Atchutapuram Sub-Inspector B Deenabandhu said Ramunaidu went to the bathroom about 5. 30 am and when he did not return, constable G. Harikrishna rushed there only to find the man hanging from the hook of the door. Ramunaidu was rushed to a private hospital at Anakapalle, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

Torture ruled out

Mr. Deenabandhu ruled out torture as the cause of death. Ramunaidu might have taken the extreme step fearing that he would not bail, said the police. The body was shifted to the government hospital at Anakapalle for autopsy. A case was registered and investigation is on.