Municipal workers temporarily call off strike in Visakhapatnam

‘We will go back on strike if State government fails to fulfil promises’

The municipal sanitation workers have temporarily called off their stir and joined their duties here on Friday afternoon after the union leaders informally received a communication that all their demands have been accepted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hundreds of municipal workers, drivers and staff along with their union leaders celebrated their success by dancing and playing with colours near Gandhi Statue at GVMC building here on Friday morning. The union leaders attributed the success to every sanitation worker who took part in the protest despite facing pressure. Discussing their further course of action, the leaders said that the workers would go on strike again if the government fails to fulfil its promises.

“We have informally received information that the State government has accepted our demands and called off the strike on a temporary basis. On Monday and Tuesday, the union leaders will sit in a meeting and discuss further course of action and how to ensure all the promises are implemented without fail,” said GVMC Municipal Workers Union president P. Venkat Reddy.

Over 5,200 sanitary staff, supported by Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicle drivers, are on strike since July 11. Several wards in the municipal limits have turned into garbage dump yards with wastes piling up on the roads. Calling off strike by the municipal workers seems to have brought relief to the civic body officials.