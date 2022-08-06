Visakhapatnam

Municipal Minister inspects sanitation works in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 06, 2022 20:10 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:10 IST

Minister for Municipal and Urban Administration Audimulapu Suresh conducted surprise checks to inspect sanitation in the wards here on Saturday. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and officials from various departments.

He visited King George Hospital (KGH), Collector office lanes, Official Colony, Jalaripeta, China Waltair, Ushodaya Junction and MVP Colony in Zone III & IV.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Minister asked the sanitation workers to discharge their duties properly to ensure the city is clean. At some wards, the Minister checked attendance of sanitation workers and asked them to carry ID cards. He also learnt about their problems and promised to solve them. Some of the CLAP vehicle drivers have also complained to the Minister about the pending salaries. Mr Suresh also checked the functioning of robotic drain cleaning machine at Ushodaya Junction. The GVMC Commissioner briefed him about the steps being taken to combat single-use plastic use in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...