Municipal Minister inspects sanitation works in Visakhapatnam

Audimulapu Suresh tells them to ensure the city is clean

Minister for Municipal and Urban Administration Audimulapu Suresh conducted surprise checks to inspect sanitation in the wards here on Saturday. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and officials from various departments.

He visited King George Hospital (KGH), Collector office lanes, Official Colony, Jalaripeta, China Waltair, Ushodaya Junction and MVP Colony in Zone III & IV.

The Minister asked the sanitation workers to discharge their duties properly to ensure the city is clean. At some wards, the Minister checked attendance of sanitation workers and asked them to carry ID cards. He also learnt about their problems and promised to solve them. Some of the CLAP vehicle drivers have also complained to the Minister about the pending salaries. Mr Suresh also checked the functioning of robotic drain cleaning machine at Ushodaya Junction. The GVMC Commissioner briefed him about the steps being taken to combat single-use plastic use in the city.