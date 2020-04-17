Municipal Commissioner lays down timeline for payment of salaries

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana has laid down timeline for payment of salaries and wages to employees and workers of the corporation following. She issued a circular on Friday with timelines in the wake of complaints being received from some employees, especially UGD, water supply and volunteers, that their salary was being delayed

She said every regular employee, including the newly-inducted secretaries, has to get his salary by the first of the month. Contract employees, volunteer and outsourced employees have to receive the salary by the first week every month with ESI, EPF also paid.

Deplored

In a statement, CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar alleged that cases were being booked for pressing for wages to UGD and dry and wet waste workers pending for five months.

In a separate statement, GVMC Contract Workers' Union honorary president P. Venkata Reddy urged that the pending bills of contractors be cleared to pave the way for payment of wages.