Multiplexes, shopping malls, cinemas to be closed till March 31

Based on an order from the State government, all multiplexes, shopping malls and cinema theatres have been closed in the city from Friday and they will remain closed till March 31.

But since the rumours of a proposed lockdown has sent the people in a tizzy, which resulted into panic buying since Thursday night, Minister of Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that there was no need for panic, as all essential commodities will be made available and only places of mass gathering will remain closed.

“There is no need to panic, as only malls and multiplexes will remain closed, but rest all will remain open,” he said.

Clarifying the close down order, Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that as per the order non-essential commodities establishment such as shopping malls, mulitplexes, cinema theatres, function halls hosting public functions and meetings, parks and museum will remain closed as per the order, but other essential commodities establishments that does not attract mass gathering including mom and pop provision stores will remain open.

Other places which have been advised to close down as precautionary measures are religious places and places of worship. “The rituals will continue, but they will remain closed for pilgrims and devotees, till March 31,” he said.

According to him, essential transport will continue to run and APSRTC has been advised not to pack the buses with passengers. “They will accommodate people as per the number of seats available, even fewer if possible. We are also advising the auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and owners and private bus owners to curtail the number of passengers and keep it as few as possible,” he said.

Foreign returnees

As per the immigration bureau, in the last 15 days, 851 persons have come into the district from various foreign destination. This apart the ward volunteers who are on survey have identified 221 foreign returnees. “Over 700 such foreign returnees have been kept on home quarantine and the process on to identify the others and trace all those who have come in contact with them,” said Mr. Venugopal Reddy.