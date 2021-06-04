Multidisciplinary committee formed to manage mucormycosis cases

A committee has been formed by the District Collector to effectively deal with mucormycosis cases in the district. The multidisciplinary committee will monitor and effectively manage all the cases of mucormycosis. The committee will be headed by P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, as its chairman, 12 other doctors as members and one doctor as liaison officer.

The Members are: P. Mythili (Superintendent, KGH), Raghunadha Babu (Superintendent, ENT Hospital), Rajeswara Rao (Govt. REH), K.V.V. Vijaya Kumar (Superintendent GHCCD), A. Bhagyalakshmi (HoD, Pathology), S. Srinivas (HoD, General Medicine), B. Muralikrishna (HoD Anesthesiology), Anila Sunandini (HoD, DVL), P. Kamala (HoD Microbiology), D. Radhakrishna (Prof. Of General Medicine), M.V. Vijaya Sekhar (I/c Prof. Of Neurosurgery), Kavitha Patnaik (Maxillofacial Surgeon) and Liaison Officer Manoj Patruni (Epidemiologist).