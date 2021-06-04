Visakhapatnam

Multidisciplinary committee formed to manage mucormycosis cases

A committee has been formed by the District Collector to effectively deal with mucormycosis cases in the district. The multidisciplinary committee will monitor and effectively manage all the cases of mucormycosis. The committee will be headed by P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, as its chairman, 12 other doctors as members and one doctor as liaison officer.

The Members are: P. Mythili (Superintendent, KGH), Raghunadha Babu (Superintendent, ENT Hospital), Rajeswara Rao (Govt. REH), K.V.V. Vijaya Kumar (Superintendent GHCCD), A. Bhagyalakshmi (HoD, Pathology), S. Srinivas (HoD, General Medicine), B. Muralikrishna (HoD Anesthesiology), Anila Sunandini (HoD, DVL), P. Kamala (HoD Microbiology), D. Radhakrishna (Prof. Of General Medicine), M.V. Vijaya Sekhar (I/c Prof. Of Neurosurgery), Kavitha Patnaik (Maxillofacial Surgeon) and Liaison Officer Manoj Patruni (Epidemiologist).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 11:06:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/multidisciplinary-committee-formed-to-manage-mucormycosis-cases/article34731305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY