Multi-level car parking project works pick up pace in city

GVMC officials plan to bring it for public use before year-end

The much awaited multi-level car parking (MLCP) project, one of the Smart City projects of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), has picked up pace and is nearing completion.

The officials are planning to complete the project before the year-end and are going to start trial run soon.

According to the GVMC officials, almost 80% of the works have been completed. Last year, there was some delay due to various reasons and again in this year, the project has suffered due to COVID-19 situation. But since the last few weeks, the works have been going on in full swing.

“The trial run might start after 15th of this month. With some more weeks of work, 90% of the project will be completed. The plan is to bring it for public use before the end of this year,” Executive Engineer, Smart City works, V. Sudhakar said..

It may be remembered that on January 9, 2019, the ‘bhoomi puja’ for the project was conducted. The G+5 MLCP project is being taken up by a Pune-based private company with a budget of ₹9.7 crore near Jagadamba Junction.

The facility, which is completely computerised and mechanical, can accommodate 100 cars, as per the Smart City wing officials.

According to a senior official from the GVMC, had the project gone as per the plan, it would have been completed on time, last year. After the change in government and several issues, it got delayed for over one-year.

Officials from the traffic police wing say that once the project is completed, traffic problems being faced due to the unauthorised parking of four-wheelers in the lanes of Jagadamba Junction are likely to be solved.

“A number of four-wheelers are being towed away due to unauthorised parking. With many hospitals and commercial establishments in the area and many still lacking cellars, MLCP project will come in handy for car owners,” said a police officer.