Multi-level car parking project likely to be delayed further

The much awaited multi-level car parking (MLCP) project being set up under the Smart City initiative of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), is going to be delayed further.

The project was envisaged by the Police Department and the GVMC.

If the project had progressed as per plan prepared by the GVMC officials, it would have been available for the public use at least by the end of August. Now, the officials are not able to announce a possible time period for its completion.

According to a senior official working for Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL), after the new government formation, the MLCP is one among several projects which has been stopped by the State government for review.

“About 20 to 30% in the parking project have been finished and halted. The government is yet to give its nod about progress of several projects including the MLCP. Once permission is granted, the project could resume and the next deadline could be fixed,” the official said on condition of anonymity. It may be recalled that the MLCP has been in news for the last two years.

On January 9, 2019, the ‘bhoomi puja’ for the project was conducted. According to the GVMC officials, a Delhi-based private company is taking up the ₹9.7 crore worth project. The (G+5) MLCP will come up at an area of 360 sq metres near Jagadamba Junction.

The facility, which is completely computerised and mechanical, can accommodate about 100 cars. Expressing hope that the project will be brought before the public soon, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that even if the civic body finds some empty spaces, it would try to create parking facility for the public.

Long wait

It has been a very long wait for the MLCP project for the citizens of Visakhapatnam. The city has been witnessing rapid growth in vehicle population for the last five to 10 years. According to traffic police, every year, approximately about 1.5 lakh vehicles are being added. As several shopping complexes and commercial establishments lack parking facility, people are forced to park their cars and bikes on roadsides resulting in chaos.

A senior police officer working in One Town police station said that it is better to bring awareness among people to park only in parking areas, ahead of opening such mechanised parking facilities.

“There is a paid parking space available at Jagadamba area, but very few use it. Even though MLCP is brought before public, it is to be observed how people will make use of it,” said the police official.