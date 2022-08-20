Multi-Level Car Parking facility lacks promotion in Visakhapatnam

Many people still parking their vehicle beside footpaths

After years of wait, the Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) project of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was thrown open to public this year, at Jagadamba Junction, here. However due to lack of promotion, the ₹9.7 crore worth Smart City facility is yet to be utilised fully.

The GVMC has initiated groundwork for the project during the year 2019 and the G+5 MLCP project was taken up by a Pune-based private company. Though the project was supposed to be completed during the year 2020, it was delayed for about two years due to COVID-19 and was started during the end of the year 2021. The computerised and mechanical facility can accommodate about 100 cars.

As on today, on a daily basis, at least 40 to 60 cars are being parked in the facility. The GVMC is charging ₹30 for the first two hours as basic charge. As the hours increase, additional ₹10 is being charged per hour.

According to a supervisor of the MLCP Salman, on Wednesday, 42 cars were parked. There are days when the occupancy ratio has touched over 80%, he says.

“Since it’s in a prime area of the city, people coming to shopping malls, church, mosque, temples, hospitals or to attend marriage/functions in the nearby function halls and tourists are utilising the facility. This apart locals who are leaving for some vacations are also parking their vehicles here,” Mr. Salman said.

The GVMC has failed to create awareness among the citizens about the facility. Located in the interior road opposite Jagadamba theatre, not many are aware of this project, including the locals. Still, several people are parking their four-wheelers on the side of a road or nearby footpaths.

There are no visible signboards arranged in the surroundings of Jagadamba or the nearest areas like Ram Nagar, where a number of hospitals are located or either nearby Dwaraka Bus Terminal, Judge Court, which regularly receives scores of public. It was learnt that somedays, the staff of the MLCP go to the nearest areas and and appeal to people to utilise the facility.

Executive Engineer of GVMC (Smart City Works) K. Sudhakar said that there are information boards about the MLCP, but small ones. “We would arrange larger boards in the surroundings and major areas in the vicinity. We would also seek police help soon in creating awareness about the MLCP among the visitors to clear traffic as well as parking woes in that area,” Mr. Sudhakar said.