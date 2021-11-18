Mukkoti Ekadasi to be a grand ceremony

The festival would be followed by Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma.

Arrangements are being made for a grand celebration of ‘Mukkoti Ekadasi’ (Vaikunta Ekadasi) at the temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam on January 13.

Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala held a special meeting with officials and held discussions with departmental heads on Wednesday. The EO asked officials about the manner in which the festival was conducted at the temple in the past years and the works needed to be done for conduct of the festival in a grand manner.

She asked officials to illuminate the temple and ‘Utsava mandapam’ and to prepare cost estimates for the work. The festival would be followed by Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma and hence the arrangements should be special, she said.

After the meeting, Ms. Suryakala went to the ‘Uttara Dwaram’ of the temple and discussed with the officials on way to regulate the queue lines without causing inconvenience to devotees as thousands of devotees would visit the temple for ‘Mukkoti Ekadasi’.

Later, she visited the ‘Gangadhara’ (waterfall) and directed the engineering officials to construct permanent changing rooms for devotees who bathe there.

Temple Asthanacharya T.P. Rajagopal, S. Suryanarayanacharyulu, in-charge chief priest Godavarthi Srinivasacharyulu, E.V. Ramana Murthy, Seetharamacharyulu, Assistant EOs Raghava Kumar, Ananda Kumar, Tirumaleswara Rao, Ramana Murthy and Y. Srinivasa Rao, special invitee of the Temple Trust Board Gantla Srinu Babu, EE Srinivasa Raju, DE Rambabu and AE Tataji were among those who attended the meeting.