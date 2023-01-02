Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrated with religious fervour in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Thousands of devotees visited the famous Vaishnava temples in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, on Monday’.

What is special about this auspicious occasion is that the devotees enter the temples through the north-side door, which is known as `Uttara Dwara Darshan’.

The Lord Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple, Simhachalam, Assistant Executive Officer Narsimha Raju told The Hindu that a total of 27,150 devotees had visited the temple with tickets of ₹100 and ₹300 on the New Year’s eve on Sunday. “Today more than 50,000 devotees could have visited the temple,” Mr. Raju said.

Besides Simhachalam, other temples including TTD’s Venkateswara Swamy temple on the hill in Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar’s ISKCON temple, Kapparada Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy temple, Visakhapatnam Port’s Venkateswara Swamy temple among other temples in the city witnessed huge crowd from 5.30 a.m..

Kumanduri Chandana, a Vaishnava devotee from Sujata Nagar in the city and working in a private chit fund company, said, “Mukkoti Ekadashi is a special day in our house and we all wait for it every year in this Pushya Masam. Generally, people do not prefer celebrations like marriages in this month, but it is auspicious for the Vishnu devotees.”

According to Mahabharata, Bheeshma also died on this auspicious day and for this reason, this Ekadasi is also known as Bheeshma Ekadasi, another Vaishnava devotee Koduru Sumana added.