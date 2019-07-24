Mudasarlova Park facelift may commence soon: Dronamraju

The redevelopment of Mudasarlova Park will have to be done while retaining the existing greenery and not even a single tree should be affected, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment project.

With the foundation likely to be laid soon, Mr. Srinivasa Rao visited the park on Tuesday accompanied by in-charge Metropolitan Commissioner G. Srijana and other officials.

The plans for redevelopment are made at an estimated cost of ₹.50 crore. The first phase is proposed to be taken up with an outlay of ₹.17 crore.

The first phase included development of infrastructure, an entrance arch, amphitheatre, play arena, eateries and internal roads. The design for the redevelopment was prepared by Design Accord of New Delhi.

Describing the Mudasralova Park as a landmark destination for a long time, Mr. Srinivasa Rao instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan and call for tenders.

The plans should match the expectations of the Chief Minister who was giving top priority to the development of Visakhapatnam as a tourism destination as well as a hub for industries and the IT sector, he said.

GVMC and VMRDA should work in coordination for the implementation of the plans, the Chairman said.

At Kailasagiri

Mr. Srinivasa Rao instructed officials to set up a control room on Kailasagiri for the safety of tourists. To prevent any untoward incidents, security should be improved by increasing the number of CCTV cameras, Mr. Srinivasa Rao suggested.

He later visited the Telugu Samskrutika Niketanam and witnessed the ‘Sound-and- Light’ show on the history and cultural legacy of the Telugus. Curator Chandra Sekhar made the commentary.

The chairman was accompanied by Secretary A. Srinivas and Superintendent Engineer K.V.N. Ravi.