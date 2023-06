June 24, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 24-year-old M.Tech. student from Andhra University drowned in Gambheeram reservoir on Friday. As per Anandapuram police, the student, B. Bala Surendra from Pithanidibba, went to the reservoir along with his five friends. He accidentally drowned in the reservoir due to huge flow of water. The body was retrieved by Anandapuram police and the post-mortem was performed at Bheemunipatnam Government Hospital. A case was registered.

