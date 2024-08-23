MTBE vapour cloud explosion might have caused A.P. pharma unit blast, suggests preliminary investigation

The explosion of a vapour cloud formed by the highly flammable Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) is being anticipated as the cause of the accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in which 17 people died, as per the first investigation report of the Department of Factories the copy of which is available with The Hindu.

According to the report, an explosion occurred at the factory located in the Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) of Atchuthapuram mandal of Anakapalli district at around 2.30 p.m. on August 21 (Wednesday).

The company manufactures API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and bulk drugs. After 15 minutes of the incident, the zonal manager of the APIIC informed the Department of Factories about the accident.

The Deputy Inspector of Factories, Vizianagaram, along with the Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam-II, Joint Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam, rushed to the spot to make a preliminary inquiry. The fire services, police, revenue, and labour department officials also accompanied the team.

After taking feedback from the staff and analysis of various previous incidents, the inquiry team came to a preliminary conclusion that the MTBE might have been transferred from the receiver on the second floor via PD Lab to the storage tank located on the ground floor, where leakage was observed.

By the time the leakage was arrested, the accumulation of MTBE solvent formed a vapour cloud in that area. The workers in the PD Lab might have tried to escape from the room and the vapour cloud might have come in contact of air, leading to the explosion and fire. The smoke might have spread through the ducts of air handling units to other four modules in the production block, suggested the preliminary report.

“The MTBE’s boiling point is 55 degrees Celsius and the flash point is -32.78 degrees Celsius. As MTBE is highly flammable, it might have exploded. We are anticipating that vapour cloud explosion is the cause of accident,” a senior official of the Factory Department told The Hindu.