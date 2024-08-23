GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MTBE vapour cloud explosion might have caused A.P. pharma unit blast, suggests preliminary investigation

The MTBE’s boiling point is 55 degrees Celsius and the flash point is -32.78 degrees Celsius and as might highly flammable, it might have exploded, says Factory Department official

Published - August 23, 2024 12:57 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

The explosion of a vapour cloud formed by the highly flammable Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) is being anticipated as the cause of the accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in which 17 people died, as per the first investigation report of the Department of Factories the copy of which is available with The Hindu.

According to the report, an explosion occurred at the factory located in the Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) of Atchuthapuram mandal of Anakapalli district at around 2.30 p.m. on August 21 (Wednesday).

The company manufactures API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and bulk drugs. After 15 minutes of the incident, the zonal manager of the APIIC informed the Department of Factories about the accident.

The Deputy Inspector of Factories, Vizianagaram, along with the Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam-II, Joint Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam, rushed to the spot to make a preliminary inquiry. The fire services, police, revenue, and labour department officials also accompanied the team.

After taking feedback from the staff and analysis of various previous incidents, the inquiry team came to a preliminary conclusion that the MTBE might have been transferred from the receiver on the second floor via PD Lab to the storage tank located on the ground floor, where leakage was observed.

By the time the leakage was arrested, the accumulation of MTBE solvent formed a vapour cloud in that area. The workers in the PD Lab might have tried to escape from the room and the vapour cloud might have come in contact of air, leading to the explosion and fire. The smoke might have spread through the ducts of air handling units to other four modules in the production block, suggested the preliminary report.

“The MTBE’s boiling point is 55 degrees Celsius and the flash point is -32.78 degrees Celsius. As MTBE is highly flammable, it might have exploded. We are anticipating that vapour cloud explosion is the cause of accident,” a senior official of the Factory Department told The Hindu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / industrial accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.