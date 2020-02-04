MSTC to e-auction DCIL building in Vizag on February 14

The MSTC Limited (formerly Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited) will conduct e-auction of the Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL)’s prime property on February 14.

The new building in the Seethammadhara Housing Board Colony is now at an advanced stage of construction. Earlier, the building was scheduled to be sold on January 30. “The auction has been put off due to strategic reasons,” an official of MSTC told The Hindu on Monday.

Bid price

Interested parties need to submit an EMD amount of ₹2 crore. Those submitting pre-bid EMD are being asked to submit their bids of at least ₹10 lakh above the reserve price of ₹78 crore. The new building has five floors and two basements.

DCIL, the Visakhapatnam-headquartered PSU specialising in dredging and maritime development, is now under the strategic control of a consortium formed by four major ports after it was put up for strategic sale. Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) picked up majority stake by acquiring 73.47% of government share along with JNPT, Deendayal (Kandla) and Paradeep ports.

Capital crunch

The disinvestment idea was mooted as the DCIL, a profit making company since its inception in 1976, had faced working capital crunch for investment in fleet augmentation and expansion due to its eroding capital base and competition thrown up by private players.

The DCIL wanted to relocate its head office to the new building constructed at a cost of around ₹45 crore.

However, with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust turning a major stakeholder, plans have changed and the building is no longer needed. The amount mopped up from selling the property might be used partly for capacity augmentation/expansion, the officials said.

According to DCIL sources, they are expecting nearly ₹100 crore from the sale of the building. The MSTC is also hoping that the thrust laid on infrastructure sector post-Union Budget and the decision of the State government to set up the Executive capital in Visakhapatnma will be their plus points in the e-auction of the new building.