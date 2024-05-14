ADVERTISEMENT

MSME Technology Centre organises placement drive in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 14, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The MSME Technology Centre in Visakhapatnam, with support from Learning Links Foundation and the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh, organised a placement drive at MSME TC (V) Pudi by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Hyderabad, here recently.

The drive aimed at providing placement opportunities for students enrolled in various programmes, including Industrial training programme on Aerospace Manufacturing at MSME Technology Centre, Diploma in Advanced Tool and Die Making, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Diploma in Advanced Mechatronics and Industrial Automation, Diploma in Metallurgy, and B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

Over 120 students attended the drive after qualifying in an online written exam held on May 1. A team of two representatives from TASL Hyderabad conducted the placement drive. The programme also extended its benefits to students from Government Polytechnic and MSME Technology Centre, according to a release here on Tuesday.

