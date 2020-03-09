MSME-DI office in Vizag upgraded to a State unit

The Visakhapatnam branch of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises-Development Institute has been upgraded as the State level unit. The city office, which was under the control of the office in Hyderabad, will now function independently.

After bifurcation, there was a demand from the MSME units to set up the State level unit in the city, which is known as the industrial hub of the State.

An order to this effect has been issued by the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME on March 6. The circular says that full administrative and financial powers have been given to the Visakhapatnam branch office that was opened in 1983.

The MSME-DI plays a key role in development and promotion of MSMEs, part from assisting prospective entrepreneurs by providing techno-managerial consultancy services and training in various fields. The institute has its own workshop. It also imparts six-month advanced skill development training in machine shop practice for the benefit of jobless youth.

“The move will be a shot in the arm of MSMEs in the State as they are the major contributor to the GDP and job creation. We thank Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi and then MP K. Haribabu,” Visakha Autonagar Small-Scale Industrialists Welfare Association president A.K. Balaji said.

Mr. Haribabu said efforts to make Visakhapatnam office full-fledged with freedom from control of Hyderabad head office was initiated in 2014. He thanked Mr. Sarangi for acting swiftly in issuing the order granting full administrative and financial powers.

Visakhapatnam district has about 14,000 registered MSMEs with an estimated turnover of ₹25,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore. To encourage MSMEs, a dedicated park has been set up at Gurrampalem near Pendurthy and another was in the pipeline at Rachapalle in Makavarapalem mandal.