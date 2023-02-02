ADVERTISEMENT

MSc student ends life at hostel in Visakhapatnam

February 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind Madhuri’s extreme step

The Hindu Bureau

An MSc Chemistry student studying at a reputed women’s college in the city ended her life at her hostel room on Thursday.

After being alerted by the college administration, the Kancharapalem police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

The student was identified as N. Madhuri, 22, hailing from Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Parents Srinivasa Rao and Satyavathi arrived at the hospital after being informed by the police.

Kancharapalem Sub-Inspector Divya Bharathi said, “We are yet to ascertain the reasons behind Madhuri’s extreme step. We have no evidence so far to confirm that a failed relationship, as being alleged, is the cause.”

Police sources said that Madhuri went to her home in Narsipatnam for Sankranti holidays and returned to the college on Wednesday. She was supposed to attend classes at 9 a.m. on Thursday and when she did not turn up, her classmates and hostel staff went to her room where she was found dead.

Those battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US