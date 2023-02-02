MSc student ends life at hostel in Visakhapatnam

February 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An MSc Chemistry student studying at a reputed women’s college in the city ended her life at her hostel room on Thursday.

After being alerted by the college administration, the Kancharapalem police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

The student was identified as N. Madhuri, 22, hailing from Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district.

Parents Srinivasa Rao and Satyavathi arrived at the hospital after being informed by the police.

Kancharapalem Sub-Inspector Divya Bharathi said, “We are yet to ascertain the reasons behind Madhuri’s extreme step. We have no evidence so far to confirm that a failed relationship, as being alleged, is the cause.”

Police sources said that Madhuri went to her home in Narsipatnam for Sankranti holidays and returned to the college on Wednesday. She was supposed to attend classes at 9 a.m. on Thursday and when she did not turn up, her classmates and hostel staff went to her room where she was found dead.

