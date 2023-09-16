Mrs AVN College Alumni Association new body assumes charge in Visakhapatnam

September 16, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Arjarapu Srinivasa Rao has been elected president of Mrs AVN College Old Students’ Association. The new body took oath at a meeting organised under the auspices of the College Correspondent AVN Adeep Bhanoji Rao, at the seminar hall in the college on Saturday.

The others who assumed charge are: secretary – N. Rama Sai, treasurer – TLN Bharathi, and executive members – PR Narayana Swamy, G. Suvarna, Vasireddy Srinivas, Talasila Srinivas, Dr. Gopinath, Kota Mallikarjuna Rao, N. Nageswara Rao and Shekar Mantri Prabhakar.

Past president M. Srinivasa Rao, Principal M. Simhadri Naidu and Mr. Bhanoji Rao would be the ex-officio members of the association.

The new body discussed about the measures required to protect the historic 163-year-old college building and to develop it further.

