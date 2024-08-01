MRPS leaders hail SC decision empowering State governments on categorisation of SCs

Hailing the decision of the Supreme Court on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SC), Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leaders and activists performed ‘palabhishekam’ on the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and MRPS founder Mandha Krishna Madiga at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, on Thursday evening.

They raised slogans hailing the PM, CM and Deputy CM. MRPS district president Deepak said that the efforts of Mr. Mandha Krishna for three decades have finally yielded fruit. He described the day as ‘momentous’ for the Madiga community across the country. The decision of the Supreme Court would benefit students of the Madiga community.

MRPS leader Tottaramudi Srinivas said that the decision would benefit Madigas, Rellis and other sub-castes. He thanked the Andhra Pradesh CM and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for announcing that they would implement the judgment in the Assemblies of the respective States.

MRPS State leaders Mallepudi Satyanarayana and V.V.R. Kumar, Maha Sena Party president Kinthada Rajasekhar and BJP leader M. Prakash were among those who participated.