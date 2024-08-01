GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MRPS leaders hail SC decision empowering State governments on categorisation of SCs

Momentous day for Madiga community across the country, the decision of the Supreme Court would benefit students of the community, says MRPS district president

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
MRPS leaders performing ‘palabhishekam’ to a portrait of MRPS founder Mandha Krishna Madiga as they celebrate the verdict of the Supreme Court on categorisation of Scheduled Castes, at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

MRPS leaders performing ‘palabhishekam’ to a portrait of MRPS founder Mandha Krishna Madiga as they celebrate the verdict of the Supreme Court on categorisation of Scheduled Castes, at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Hailing the decision of the Supreme Court on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SC), Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leaders and activists performed ‘palabhishekam’ on the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and MRPS founder Mandha Krishna Madiga at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, on Thursday evening.

They raised slogans hailing the PM, CM and Deputy CM. MRPS district president Deepak said that the efforts of Mr. Mandha Krishna for three decades have finally yielded fruit. He described the day as ‘momentous’ for the Madiga community across the country. The decision of the Supreme Court would benefit students of the Madiga community.

MRPS leader Tottaramudi Srinivas said that the decision would benefit Madigas, Rellis and other sub-castes. He thanked the Andhra Pradesh CM and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for announcing that they would implement the judgment in the Assemblies of the respective States.

MRPS State leaders Mallepudi Satyanarayana and V.V.R. Kumar, Maha Sena Party president Kinthada Rajasekhar and BJP leader M. Prakash were among those who participated.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.