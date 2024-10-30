MRP violations, sale of illicit liquor will not be tolerated, says Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra

Excise & Prohibition Minister Kollu Ravindra has said stringent action will be taken against belt shops, and those resorting to MRP violations and sale of illicit liquor.

The licence of shops found to be involved in any such violations will be suspended, Mr. Ravindra said while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

Mr. Ravindra said, during the last five years, the YSRCP government had made a mess of the department. After coming to power, the NDA government strengthened the department and introduced the new liquor policy.

He said nearly 90,000 applications were received for 3,400 liquor shops in the State, generating a revenue of ₹1,800 crore to the government. He further said the draw of lots for issuing licence was conducted in a transparent manner.

The previous government used to check only alcohol strength, but now liquor was going through nine types of tests before going to the market, he said. As many as five testing centres were set up across the State. The testing equipment and machines were procured from the U.S., he said.

The Minister also said that liquor was being sold for a minimum of ₹99, but its supply was limited. Its supply would be increased based on the demand.

Mr. Ravindra said that a tenders committee was formed to ensure availability of prominent brands.

Earlier, the Minister conducted a review with the department officials from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and ASR districts.

