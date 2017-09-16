Introduce more trains, demand MPs

Members of Parliament, who attended the Divisional Committee meeting of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway here on Friday, sought early completion of pending projects and introduction of trains sanctioned in the last budget.

The MPs sought among other things early introduction of the Visakhapatnam-Varanasi train, additional Vistadome coach on the Araku train, running of a special train from Visakhapatnam to Araku for tourists, reducing the journey time of AP AC Express, setting up a Railway Recruitment Board for Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh spoke on the performance of the zone and various developmental activities being undertaken over the zone. Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur presented the division’s performance and achievements.

Divisional Committee Chairman and Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Haribabu sought information on the status of the Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam- Chennai third line.

The General Manager said Visakhapatnam-Varanasi train has been sanctioned and was awaiting new rake, to be provided by Railway Board. He said the priority has changed to the replacement of rails, due to recent incidents in the railways.

Anakapalle MP M. Srinivasa Rao sought reduction of the journey time of AP AC express and provision of an additional 1 AC coach for Visakhapatnam-LTT (18519/20).

Srikakulam MP K. Ramamohan Naidu sought introduction of an express or passenger train between Ichchapuram/ Srikakulam Road and Amaravati, provision of additional lifts and FOBs at Srikakulam Road Station, raising platform heights in Naupada-Gunupur line and halt for Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passenger at Harischandrapuram passenger.

Bastar MP Dinesh Kasyap, Koraput MP Jina Hikaka and Rajya Sabha member from Odisha Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao sought provision of trains and better amenities in the stations in their respective regions.

The General Manager said necessary steps would be taken and communicated to the appropriate level.

CPI(M) stages protest

A protest was staged by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), opposite the DRM office demanding early establishment of the new railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam and against the proposal to develop Visakhapatnam Railway Station with private participation.

CPI(M) district secretary B. Ganga Rao condemned the arrest of the party leaders. He said the BJP government had failed to implement its promise of a new zone even after three years and was now planning to hand over station development to private parties on a 30-year lease. He demanded immediate announcement of the zone.