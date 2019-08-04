MPs, MLAs grill officials at first DRC meet

Various issues related to agriculture, health, education, and several others were discussed during the first District Review Committee (DRC) meeting of the new government, which was held at Zilla Parishad office, here on Saturday.

The meet was chaired by district in-charge Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao in the presence of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V. Vinay Chand. Local MLAs and MPs from various constituencies grilled officials on various issues.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi raised the issues of lack of proper medical, road, mobile connectivity and a few other facilities in the Agency areas. She pointed out that there are no doctors in many Agency hospitals and also sought appointment of specialists in the area hospitals.

MLA (South) Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said that fishing harbour should be resurveyed and a boundary wall should be constructed accordingly for the sake of fishermen. Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy brought the issue of lack of jetty at gangavaram port for the fishermen in the locality.

Seasonal diseases

Anakapalle MP B. Satyavathi said that eight ambulances have been lying in the district without drivers and asked to make use of them. She also requested officials to take steps to prevent seasonal diseases.

A few MLAs questioned about the drinking water supply in the urban region for which Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner G Srijana said that at present, Yeleru reservoir has about 19 tmcft of water and if water level in reservoirs increases in the coming days due to rains, there will be no problem.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana said that people have been facing issues with potholes on roads at many areas, especially during the rains. He requested the GVMC officials to take necessary action. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, MLA (West), PVGR Naidu (Gana Babu), MLA(East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raju spoke about the health issues.