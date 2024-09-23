MPs meet East Coast Railways chief, seek better amenities for Waltair railway division

The Members of Parliament from the Waltair division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) met with East Coast Railways General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal here on Monday.

The MPs’ committee nominated Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu as its chairman.

The MPs sought, among other things, an increase in train frequency, service extension, and construction of new railway lines, development of Roads under and over bridges in their respective constituencies.

They spoke on the need to enhance railway infrastructure and passenger amenities. While appreciating the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Waltair Division, they raised concerns about train services, stoppages, and facilities.

MPs Golla Baburao, Muzibulla Khan, M. Sri Bharat, G. Tanuja Rani, Balabhadra Majhi, Nawarangapur, K. Appala Naidu, Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, Mahesh Kashyap, and a representative of Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh attended the meeting.

The MPs commended the ECoR GM and Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad for their commitment to improve passenger amenities.

Parmeshwar Funkwal welcomed the MPs and expressed gratitude for their continuous inputs and support.

DRM Saurabh Prasad assured the MPs that their suggestions would be given top priority. ADRM (Infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and the Principal Heads of various departments of East Coast Railway were present.

