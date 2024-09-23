ADVERTISEMENT

MPs meet East Coast Railways chief, seek better amenities for Waltair railway division

Published - September 23, 2024 10:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Committee of MPs from the Waltair division nominates Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu as its chairman

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Members of Parliament from the Waltair division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) met with East Coast Railways General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPs’ committee nominated Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu as its chairman.

The MPs sought, among other things, an increase in train frequency, service extension, and construction of new railway lines, development of Roads under and over bridges in their respective constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

They spoke on the need to enhance railway infrastructure and passenger amenities. While appreciating the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Waltair Division, they raised concerns about train services, stoppages, and facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

MPs Golla Baburao, Muzibulla Khan, M. Sri Bharat, G. Tanuja Rani, Balabhadra Majhi, Nawarangapur, K. Appala Naidu, Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, Mahesh Kashyap, and a representative of Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh attended the meeting.

The MPs commended the ECoR GM and Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad for their commitment to improve passenger amenities.

Parmeshwar Funkwal welcomed the MPs and expressed gratitude for their continuous inputs and support.

DRM Saurabh Prasad assured the MPs that their suggestions would be given top priority. ADRM (Infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and the Principal Heads of various departments of East Coast Railway were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US