GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPs meet East Coast Railways chief, seek better amenities for Waltair railway division

Committee of MPs from the Waltair division nominates Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu as its chairman

Published - September 23, 2024 10:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Members of Parliament from the Waltair division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) met with East Coast Railways General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal here on Monday.

The MPs’ committee nominated Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu as its chairman.

The MPs sought, among other things, an increase in train frequency, service extension, and construction of new railway lines, development of Roads under and over bridges in their respective constituencies.

They spoke on the need to enhance railway infrastructure and passenger amenities. While appreciating the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Waltair Division, they raised concerns about train services, stoppages, and facilities.

MPs Golla Baburao, Muzibulla Khan, M. Sri Bharat, G. Tanuja Rani, Balabhadra Majhi, Nawarangapur, K. Appala Naidu, Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, Mahesh Kashyap, and a representative of Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh attended the meeting.

The MPs commended the ECoR GM and Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad for their commitment to improve passenger amenities.

Parmeshwar Funkwal welcomed the MPs and expressed gratitude for their continuous inputs and support.

DRM Saurabh Prasad assured the MPs that their suggestions would be given top priority. ADRM (Infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and the Principal Heads of various departments of East Coast Railway were present.

Published - September 23, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.