MPEDA to distribute GPS-based data cards to aqua farmers tomorrow

In a bid to ensure that shrimp and other exportable varieties of fish are free from any trace of banned and unwanted substances, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has launched a unique initiative to develop a GPS-based database of export-oriented aquaculture farms in the country for their traceability as well as to secure interests of end-consumer.

The cards will be distributed among the enrolled aquaculture farmers by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu at a function here on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Under the scheme, MPEDA, a nodal agency of the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, is enrolling all the farms engaged in production of shrimp, shellfish and other exportable varieties of fish by providing the farmers cards carrying a Unique Identification Number (Farm ID) and Quick Response (QR) code containing basic information about their farms.

Assistance schemes

MPEDA Chairman A. Jayathilak said on Friday that the purpose of enrolment was to identify each farm/hatchery unit for extending the assistance schemes as well as for their traceability. The produce from the enrolled units could be traced from farm to end-consumer in case of detection of unwanted or unauthorised substances in the produce, he stated.