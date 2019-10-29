MP wants new taxi track at Vizag airport commissioned early

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who is also Chairman of Airport Advisory Committee (AAC), advised the city airport Director M. Raja Kishore to ensure early commissioning of the new taxi track (N 5) at the airport.

Mr. Satyanarayana, AAC members O. Naresh Kumar, D.S. Varma and K. Vijay Mohan held a meeting with the airport Director on Monday.

The AAC team said that the number of flight movements could be increased from the present 10 to 16 flights an hour, on commissioning of the new track. At present N 3 and N 4 taxi tracks at the city airport are handling 10 movements per an hour. The airport Director informed the members that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had spent ₹23 crore on the construction of the additional tarmac and N 5 taxi track to accommodate additional aircraft.

No permission was accorded for new flights between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, and between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Air Asia was denied slots during the peak hours. The airport has 14 parking bays and the 10,100-foot runway could handle B 767 class of aircraft. The AAC members also sought that the additional slots should be generated on commissioning of N 5 and they should be allotted only to civilian aircraft. “Reduction of slots for new flights would hamper the growth of the State as Visakhapatnam is the commercial capital,” they said.