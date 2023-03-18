MP promises to take up the issue of allocating more slots to Visakhapatnam airport with Defence Minister

March 18, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Airport Advisory Committee(AAC) met at the airport, under the chairmanship of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, here on Saturday.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao and AAC Members O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma were among those who participated in the meeting. The committee discussed various issues concerning Visakhapatnam International Airport.

The members expressed concern over the availability of limited slots between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. There are only 60 slots available, which means only 30 aircraft can land and take off during those 12 hours. They said that allowing only 30 flights in 12 hours for a growing city like Visakhapatnam, which is ranked 9th in GDP in India, will prevent economic growth of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members appealed to the Airport Director to write to the Navy to allot at least 10 slots per hour, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The MP said that he would take up the issue with the Defence Minister for greater slot approvals.