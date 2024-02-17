MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana has brought bad name to Visakhapatnam due to his actions, alleges city East MLA Ramakrishna Babu

February 17, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The ruling and Opposition party leaders in the Visakhapatnam East constituency are indulging in a public spat ahead of the general elections. A day after MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana lashed out at East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, the senior TDP leader on Saturday hit back at the YSRCP East constituency in-charge. The MLA alleged that Mr. Satyanarayana has brought bad name to Visakhapatnam as in his tenure as MP in the last five years, the city has seen a rise in crimes, land grabbing and ganja smuggling.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged that after taking over as MP, Mr. Satyanarayana had never bothered about development of the city. After the YSRCP has announced his name as East constituency in-charge, the MP has started to conduct a padayatra.

“Being an MP, you failed to stop the government when it had destroyed Rushikonda Hill. A number of valuable lands were grabbed by the YSRCP leaders and you were personally involved in several land and TDR scams. You have even failed to take steps to allot space to construct a building for railway zone office. When many IT companies and investments are leaving the city, where were you?,” the MLA questioned, adding that people from the East constituency will teach Mr. Satyanarayana a lesson in the coming elections.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and he had competed against each other several times, but they have never made any personal attacks on each other.

“I do not understand, why are you (MP) feeling jealous when we both meet. What is your problem? Why will we sit silent when you are grabbing lands in Vizag. We will teach you a lesson, once TDP-JSP alliance forms the government,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu also said that though he was into liquor business he had never sold cheap liquor to the people. But Mr. Satyanarayana was involved in number of cases as a builder, he alleged.

Responding to the MP’s claims that the MLA was involved in a murder case of a Kapu leader, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that he will file a defamation case against the MP for spreading false propaganda.

“In politics, the opposition generally tries to indulge in mudslinging and making false charges. Rangareddy district court has has ruled that I was innocent in the alleged murder case that was committed about 20 years ago. Since the MP is in power, if he wants, he may reopen the case,” Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said.

The MLA also said that it was the TDP which has given special priority to the BCs not just in the North Andhra, but in entire Andhra Pradesh.