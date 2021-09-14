Visakhapatnam

MP inaugurates news capsule of freedom fighters at AIR

The Visakhapatnam Regional News Unit (RNU) of All India Radio (AIR) is broadcasting stories and quiz on the lives of unsung heroes as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana inaugurated programmes of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav on news capsule of freedom fighters related stories and places and quiz contest at All India Radio, Visakhapatnam, on Monday. These two programmes are being conducted with the support of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Chief General Manager R.P. Sharma and Station Director, Subba Rao, spoke.

AIR Programme Head B. Venkateswar Rao and others participated.


