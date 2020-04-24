MP distributes vegetables

Lok Sabha member M.V.V. Satyanarayana on Friday distributed vegetables worth ₹2 lakh to help the poor in Wards 10 and 13 benefiting around 2,000 persons.
The MP said the gesture was meant to keep people indoors during the lockdown and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Party Visakhapatnam East Assembly Coordinator A. Vijayanirmala participated. Retired Zoo doctor Y. Rama distributed food and other necessities worth ₹12,000 to municipal sanitation workers of ward-16 as token of gratitude of their services in keeping the city clean during the COVID-19 crisis, here on Friday.
