MP blames RINL management for losses

BJP State president and MP Kambhampati Haribabu on Saturday said Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was incurring recurring losses due to ‘mismanagement’ and asked the management to come out with concrete proposals to achieve a turnaround.

Blaming the management for what he said lacking foresight, he said there was no justification for failure to ensure capacity utilisation of the installed capacity. He told The Hindu that the Central government would take prompt action if the management submitted a ‘viable bailout’ package.

RINL, which has its corporate office in the city, had incurred a net loss of ₹1421 crore for the first time after a gap of 13 years in 2015-16. During 2016-17, the net loss is provisionally put at around ₹1200 crore. The company clocked a turnover of ₹12,282 crore during 2015-16 as against ₹12,780 crore the following year.

Mr. Haribabu said though RINL had completed the 6.3 million tonne expansion project, it was not even able to produce four million tonne per annum.

He termed the reason flooding of domestic market with Chinese products a mere excuse and said the management should have optimised production, focused on quality and created a demand in the market to push its products through innovative methods.

He also expressed his ire at delay in completing the expansion project. The cost of the expansion escalated from₹8,600 crore to ₹12,300 crore due to inordinate delay causing heavy financial stress on the company. Now the company is modernising the blast furnaces to increase the capacity further by a million tonne with an investment of ₹4.000 crore.

“It makes sense if expansion is implemented with a timeline. I expect the management to prepare a comprehensive report for revival of the company. Otherwise, it will have a bleak future,” he remarked. He said the management should also encourage ancillary units to increase more sales tax realisation for the State government instead of giving indent to firms based in West Bengal.