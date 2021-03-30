Movie teaser release: some injured in jostling

A minor mishap occurred at a cinema theatre when a large number of fans tried to barge into the hall to have a glimpse at the trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s new film ‘Vakeel Saab’, here on Monday.

According to the police, about 2,000 fans tried to get inside the Sangam and Sarat cinema hall on Monday evening and to avoid overcrowding the management had closed the glass doors. But the fans pushed the doors and it broke open splitting the glass and injuring the manager of the hall Prasad Reddy, a couple of staff members and a few fans, as well.

All the injuries were minor cuts and first-aid was given and things were brought under control, said the inspector.