‘Movement to save water bodies need of the hour’

Former Union Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma, former vice-chancellors K.S. Chalam, K.V. Ramana and Bolisetty Satyanarayana paying tributes to environmental activist professor G.D. Agarawal, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Condemning the power that be for the ‘ill-treatment’ meted out to Ganga crusader professor G. D. Agarwal who died of cardiac arrest during his fast-unto-death, speaker at a meeting organised by Tarun Bharat Sangh (TBS) called for a sustained movement to save the water bodies in North Andhra, saying that it would be as a fitting tribute to the environmentalist.

“The Union government did not respond even after professor Agarwal wrote three letters seeking credible measures to save the Ganga and its eco-system from pollution. It is a shame that he died fighting the cause of environment,” former Union Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma said.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi had won the election from Varanasi, promising to clean the Ganga. Though the Centre released ₹5,000 crore between 2014 and 2018 and spent ₹4,000 crore, the Central Pollution Control Board has stated that pollution has increased in cities such as Varanasi, he pointed out.

Violation of CRZ norms

Referring to the water bodies in North Andhra region, Mr. Sarma said that tanks, rivers and the sea were being polluted.

“The fish catch has come down owing to the rise in pollution in Appikonda stream and Tanam. Sea water ingress is occurring due to violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. Though environment laws says that the polluters must pay, the provisions are yet to be a part of the relevant acts,” Mr. Sarma pointed out.

TBS national Coordinator Bolisetti Satyanarayana said professor Agarwal had continued a struggle for four decades to clean the Ganga. He launched a fast for 17 days in 2008 seeking the free flow of the river in the eco-sensitive zone from Gangotri to Uttarakashi.

“Two hours before his (professor Agarwal) death, he recorded a video message asking water conservationist Rajinder Singh to continue the movement,” he said.

Natural calamities

Saying that the industrial pollution was causing a damage to the water bodies, former Vice-Chancellor Allam Appa Rao called for measures to end the malpractice.

Citing examples of Hudhud and Titli, former Vice-Chancellor K.S. Chalam said that environmental degradation by destruction of hills and mangroves were triggering natural calamities.

Former Vice-Chancellor K.V. Ramana deliberated upon the perils of mining activities in the Agency area .

Activist Sohan Hattangadi expressed concern over the pollution of storm water drains and imprudent dumping of garbage which was polluting the sea.

Former Vice-Chancellor V. Balamohandas was present on the occasion.