Movement of vehicles restricted on ghat roads in ASR district from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to rains

Published - September 01, 2024 11:30 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Movement of heavy vehicles like buses, passenger jeeps and all two-wheelers are restricted on the ghat roads in Alluri Sitharama Raju district from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday until further orders, as per District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Vaddadi – Paderu, Paderu – Chintapalli, Downuru – Lambasingi, Rampachidavaram-Chinturu- Maredumulli ghat road and S.Kota – Araku are the routes where the restrictions are imposed. The District Collector said that the decision was taken in view of rains.

Meanwhile, boulders fell on the ghat road near Lambasingi. The authorities took steps for clearing the debris.

