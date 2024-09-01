Movement of vehicles restricted on ghat roads in ASR district from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to rains

Movement of heavy vehicles like buses, passenger jeeps and all two-wheelers are restricted on the ghat roads in Alluri Sitharama Raju district from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday until further orders, as per District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Vaddadi – Paderu, Paderu – Chintapalli, Downuru – Lambasingi, Rampachidavaram-Chinturu- Maredumulli ghat road and S.Kota – Araku are the routes where the restrictions are imposed. The District Collector said that the decision was taken in view of rains.

Meanwhile, boulders fell on the ghat road near Lambasingi. The authorities took steps for clearing the debris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.