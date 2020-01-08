Move to spare domestic consumers from power tariff hike welcomed

The first public hearing conducted by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on the aggregate revenue requirement for 2020-21 fiscal year and the proposed tariff for Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Ltd (APEPDCL) on Tuesday passed off without any disruption or protest.

The APERC has proposed no hike in tariff for domestic connections consuming less than 500 units a month and agricultural consumers barring those using lift irrigation.

A nominal hike was proposed for HT consumers with high consumption. The public hearing did not witness any major objections from the Left parties and farmers’ organisations.

The meeting chaired by APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy was attended by members P. Raghu, P. Rama Mohan and APEPDCL CMD Nagalakshmi Selvarajan.

Revenue projections

Giving details about the projections for 2020-21 fiscal year, the officials said that the total revenue at current tariff has been put at ₹12,152 crore while the aggregate revenue requirement is ₹16,292 crore. The projected revenue deficit ₹4,140 crore and the revenue impact through proposed tariff has been put at ₹551.91 crore. The total revenue deficit is ₹3,588 crore.

Welcoming most of the proposals, CPI(M) leader Ch. Narsinga Rao said the distribution companies (Discoms) had not taken into account the 1,750 MW solar power from NTPC and Solar Energy Corporation of India for procurement as the APERC had already approved it on October 5 last year.

‘Thermal power ignored’

“The Discoms have not taken into account the availability of thermal power from Hinduja National Power Company Limited (1,040 MW) though they are procuring power from it as per the interim order given by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity,” said Mr. Narsinga Rao.

Mr. Rao criticised the Discoms for submitting that gas-based power plants of GVK Extension (220 MW), GMR Vemagiri (370 MW), Gautami (464 MW) and Konaseema (444.08 MW) with whom they have signed long-term power purchase agreements are halted due to unavailability of gas from the KG basin and hence the power to be procured are not considered for future calculations. He wanted that the ferro-alloys industry be spared from the tariff hike as the units are trying to cope with the economic slowdown.

Power cuts in villages

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh general secretary Yelepu Suryanarayana expressed concern over the unscheduled power cuts in the rural areas.

M. Krishna Murthy, a retired Chief Engineer from Vizianagaram, called for promoting rooftop solar panels at all major establishments. Electric vehicles should be encouraged in a big way, he said.