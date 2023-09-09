HamberMenu
Move to shift fishermen from Peda Jalaripeta unethical, says former bureaucrat

EAS Sarma writes letter to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy

September 09, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, saying that the alleged move to shift of fishermen’s families living in Peda Jalaripeta by the authorities including Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was unethical.

Mr. Sarma, in his letter, said that some news reports published in vernacular dailies claimed that the officials of the GVMC and the VMRDA, under pressure from some political leaders, are lending support to a person who claims ownership over an extent of 20.27 acres in Peda Jalaripeta where hundreds of fishermen’s families are living.

“Apparently, on the highly contrived ground that the fishermen’s families cannot be shifted and therefore it should be deemed that the said land is required for a developmental purpose, the local authorities, in exchange for the rights over that land, have proposed to compensate the person claiming ownership by granting Transferable Development Rights (TDR), the value of which is estimated to be more than ₹2,500 crore, taking into account the present market value of the land,” he added.

Mr. Sarma urged the Chief Secretary to intervene and ensure justice to the fishermen’s families.

