‘Move to sell govt. land will open door for corruption’

Describing the move of selling vacant government land to fund welfare schemes under the ‘Build A.P. Mission’ as a far-fetched idea, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has said that it would open the door for corruption. He demanded that the proposal be dropped immediately.

“Government land in the city were sold in the past and funds to the tune of ₹1,000 crore were raised to fund the ‘Jalayagnam’ project. The land was purchased by the supporters of the ruling party, only to be disposed off for a premium after a few months. Such move would help the people associated with the power that be to accrue wealth,” Mr. Satyanarayana told the media on Friday.

Vehement opposition

He said that it was unfortunate that the government, which should protect the land, was resorting such practices. “Any attempt to sell even a single acre of government land under the the jurisdiction of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be opposed tooth and nail,” Mr. Satyanarayana said and alleged that lands outside the purview of the GVMC were acquired in the name of industrialisation and some of these lands were still lying vacant.

Referring to the balanced development, Mr. Satyanarayana further alleged that the government had not taken any special measures for the development of north Andhra region and this was paving the way for regional imbalance.

SIT report

The CPI leader demanded that the report submitted by the SIT formed by the previous government and the one to be prepared by the new SIT should be made public in a fixed timeframe. “A large scale of land irregularities was surfaced from Gajuwaka and Madhurawada. Criminal action should be initiated against those involved in the scam,” he said.