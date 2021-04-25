Visakhapatnam

Move to privatise VSP: relay hunger strike continues

The relay hunger strike being organised by all trade unions at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, continued for the 23rd day on Saturday.

The relay hunger strike was launched in support of the relay hunger strikes being observed by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees, under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, for the past 72 days at the Steel Plant Gate, near Kurmannapalem. Porata Committee chairman and INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar inaugurated the 23rd day hunger strike at the Gandhi statue. INTUC leaders B. Nagabushanam, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, K. Eswara Rao, Syamasundara Rao and NAD Civil Employees Union leader M.K. Konda Babu were among those who participated.

